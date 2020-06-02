Essential reporting in volatile times.

GARY HATFIELD, 73, of Lake, W.Va., father of Melissa Hatfield of Kensington, Md., and Honey Smith of Navarre, Fla., died May 6 at home in Navarre, Fla. He retired from Verizon Communications. He elected to be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice. He was especially fond of charities assisting children (Operation Smile) and hunger relief. 