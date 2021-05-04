GARY L. WATSON, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., died Saturday, March 13, 2021, in St. Mary's Medical Center with family at his side. He was born in Dehue, Logan County, W.Va., on June 23, 1939, to the late Calvin F. Watson of Chicago, Ill., and Ruby Stone Watson Matthews of Huntington, W.Va. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Calvin F. Watson Jr. of Redmond, Wash., and Timothy Watson of Chicago, Ill.; a special sister-in-law, Millie (Copley) Ashford of Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Delores "Dee" Copley Watson; two sons, Gary Scott Watson (Amy M. Burks) of Syracuse, N.Y., and Sean Eric Watson, Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Stephen Matthews; and family friend, Marc Dailey of Huntington, W.Va.; sister, Kathleen Stricker; and brothers, Terry (Roseanna) and Fred (Nancy) Watson, all of Chicago, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Logan High School in 1957 and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Logan. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1965 with a BS Degree in Electrical Engineering and was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Except for a short-term job on the West Coast at Boeing Aircraft in Renton, Wash., Gary spent his entire life in West Virginia. He retired from the Army Corps of Engineers, where he started in the Construction Division as an inspector, later became Chief of Permits Section and retired as the Chief of Huntington’s Operations and Readiness Division in 2003. He was a long-time member (30-plus years) of the Lesage Lions Club, where he held many offices including President, Vice President and Zone Chairman, etc., but especially enjoyed helping organize the Lions annual Arts & Crafts Festival. He was active in coaching youth basketball, baseball and was a Scout Leader. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, studying different religious philosophies and was an avid WVU Mountaineers fan. Gary donated his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. There will be no funeral service. Anyone wishing to honor his memory may do so by donating in his name to The Lesage Lions Club, PO Box 176, Lesage, WV 25537.
