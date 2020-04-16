GARY LEE CHAMBERS, 47, of Lake, W.Va., son of Sarah Frances Chambers, died April 15 at home. There will be no services at this time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
