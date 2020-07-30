Essential reporting in volatile times.

GAY SCAGGS, 87, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Reford Scaggs, died July 28 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 31, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Adams Family Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.