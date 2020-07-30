GAY SCAGGS, 87, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Reford Scaggs, died July 28 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. July 31, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Adams Family Cemetery, Chapmanville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- WVU's Lyons asks NCAA to delay decision on fall sports
- Williamson city council hears details of municipal home rule program
- WV Department of Agriculture taking applications for gypsy moth suppression program
- Logan girls heading up to 3A, joining new sectional
- Chapmanville, Man add 10th games to schedule
- Flames torching opponents, stand at 14-1
- Lady Cats will be quick, athletic in 2021
- Logan Little League happy to get in 2020 season
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Cumulative total cases of virus in Logan County reaches triple digits
- Military training airspace expected to expand over Eastern and Southern West Virginia
- MICHAEL DAVID ADKINS
- Heavy rains cause minor flooding in Logan County
- PHYLLIS LYNN LOWE
- Logan woman pleads guilty to embezzling $220,000 from credit union
- Virus cases continue to climb in Logan County
- Lady Cats will be quick, athletic in 2021
- Two arrested after breaking into motel and staying without paying
- Logan County Board of Education accepts school reopening plan
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.