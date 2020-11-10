GAZI BELA BOKKON, 94, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, in Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born January 6, 1926, in Logan County, West Virginia, to the late Joseph and Mary Vance Bokkon. Mr. Bokkon was a veteran of WWII serving with the SeaBee division of the Navy in the South Pacific. He also earned a medal for expert marksmanship. Mr. Bokkon was a retired coal miner and federal mine inspector and a member of UMWA. Aside from his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Evelyn McNeil Bokkon, and four siblings, Joseph Bokkon, Gylas Bokkon, Mary Piskoti and Helen Worthington. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, four children, Susan (Michael) Boggs of Nicholasville, Kentucky, Gazi Robert (Sheila) Bokkon of Mooresville, North Carolina, Kathryn (Jack) Sterlin of Beaver Dam and Robert Michael (Mary Ann) Bokkon of Bowling Green, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Bridgit Boggs, Kate (Ryan) Boggs-Rasch, Rachel Boggs, Sophia Sterlin (Jay Pennington) and Dorian Bokkon; six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Bokkon. Online condolences may be left for the family of Gazi Bela Bokkon by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Latest News
- Logan, Man cheerleaders advance to state competition
- SWVCTC announces Spring 2021 registration dates
- C-USA reschedules postponed Herd games with Rice, FIU
- No. 16 Herd takes care of UMass, 51-10
- WVU football: Mountaineers came up short on several short-yardage situations
- WVU football: Texas holds off Mountaineers 17-13
- Chuck Landon: 'Rent-A-Win' doesn't help Herd
- MU Football Notebook: 'Fro Bowl' brings Herd, UMass family together
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies seize large amount of fentanyl in Stratton St. apartment search
- LRMC celebrates Perinatal Nurses Week, no primary C-sections for three months
- DAVID LEE BURGESS SR.
- Man baseball's Blevins commits to Division I Radford
- MARY AILEEN PADGETT
- City employees awarded CARES Act pay
- Wildcats face difficult schedule this coming season
- Dwight Williamson: Elections bring recollections of mountain food
- DIEDRA SHAWN MORGAN GOODMAN
- Jude crowned as Man High homecoming queen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.