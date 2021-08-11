GLADYS ELOISE ELLIOTT, 83, of Neibert, W.Va., widow of Wylie Elliott, died Aug. 10 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
