Thank you for Reading.

GLADYS ELOISE ELLIOTT, 83, of Neibert, W.Va., widow of Wylie Elliott, died Aug. 10 in Trinity Healthcare, Logan, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Sanders Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Recommended for you