GLADYS K. LOCKHART (nee Hurley), age 91, passed away at Mount Alverna Village in Parma, Ohio, on February 3, 2021. Gladys was a devoted wife and mother. She and her husband, Elmer, valued education and raised their three children to know that a good education is the key to a fulfilling life. Gladys was proud of her West Virginia heritage and demonstrated the caring, sincerity, honesty and values learned while growing up. Her family always came first, regardless of sacrifice. Those she leaves behind will benefit from her teaching and example. She was born in Earling, West Virginia, on March 3, 1929, daughter of the late Charley Hurley and Tilda (nee Hunt). She is preceded in death by Elmer, husband of 50 years, and brothers, Oscar, Elester and Acey Hurley. Surviving are sister, Mary Mutters; loving children, Patricia Lesnak (Robert), Carolyn Stack and Kenneth (Marie); seven grandchildren, Cadance Cianciolo, Bryan Stack, Angela Standard, Daryl Lockhart, Kimberly Haaser, Kenny Lockhart and Allison Lockhart; and 14 great-grandchildren. Donations may be made in Gladys’ memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate. Because of the COVID pandemic, in lieu of a funeral, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Latek and Rybicki, a Golden Rule Funeral Home. www.LatekFuneralHomes.com.