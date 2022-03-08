GLEN PEYTON, 91, of Chapmanville, W.Va., passed away peacefully on March 6, 2022, after a long illness. Mr. Peyton was born January 31, 1931, at Dollie, W.Va., to the late Cyrus “Budge” Peyton and Mary Hayner Peyton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen (Jewell) Peyton and Billy Peyton. Mr. Peyton was a member of the Church of Christ at Chapmanville, W.Va. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. He was also a member of the United Mine Workers Association Local 5958. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janice Peyton; one son, Roger Peyton; one daughter, Nancy (Denney) Collins; and one brother, Clell (Judy) Peyton; along with many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Evans Funeral Home Chapel in Chapmanville, W.Va., with John Steele and Harry Farley officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va., where Military Graveside Rites will be observed. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Friday at the funeral home. The family wishes to thank the VA, Kindred Healthcare, All About Care, and Dignity Hospice for the excellent care and service provided during his illness. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.