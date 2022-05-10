GLENDA SUE ELSWICK, age 79, of Southport, North Carolina, entered into her Heavenly home on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Glenda was born January 13, 1943, to the late Seibert "Happy" and Louise Asbury in Davin, West Virginia. Glenda is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Jimmy Elswick; her daughter, Donna (Joe) Yalch of Southport; and her son, James (Amy) Elswick of Orlando, Florida; her grandchildren, Chloe, Adam, Brandon and Megan. Glenda was a member of Boiling Spring Lakes Baptist Church where she served in the choir. She was also a volunteer at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport. She will be remembered for her amazing sense of humor and being the life of the party, as well as her unyielding faith in her God. Glenda never met a stranger and was loved by all. She will be dearly missed by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, Glenda's family requests that donations be made to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare - Brunswick Care Center at 955 Mercy Ln., Bolivia, NC 28422 or to the Foster Care Program with the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina, 400 Flemington Dr., Lake Waccamaw, NC 28450. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com for the Elswick family. Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, 1411 N Howe St., Southport, NC 28461 (910) 457-6944