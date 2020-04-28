GLENWOOD “BULLET” BOWEN, 84, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, in Florence, Ky., with his family by his side. He was born November 28, 1935, in Hode, Ky., one of 11 children born to Howard Sr. and Fannie Moore Bowen, and was a 1956 graduate of Logan High School in W.Va. Following two years in the U.S. Army, he married Maxine Adkins on December 3, 1960, and cherished 45 years as her husband prior to her passing in 2006. A long-time resident of Gahanna, Ohio, Bullet retired from Timken Roller Bearing Co., where he worked as a grinder. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, singing and working on puzzles. He loved the Lord and was a member of Gahanna Free Will Baptist Church. Glenwood was a devoted family man, leaving behind three daughters, Barbara (Ken) Smith, Sandy (Jerry) Nash and Kay (Montie) Hodge; grandchildren, Thomas (Natalie), Allen (Mindy), and Glen (Tiffany) Jeffery, Lydia, Stephen Glenwood and Victoria Nash, Amber and Emma Kay Hodge; great-grandchildren, Levi, Kiley, Kinsley, Cody and Avery and one great-great-grandchild, Jasper; siblings, Virginia McCoy, Howard Bowen Jr., Eleanor Kinser, Ruby McGrath, Eugene Bowen, Larry (Linda) Bowen, Carolyn Patterson and Lovell “Tony” (Rhonda) Bowen. Siblings Phyllis Speakman and Ruben Bowen preceded him in death. Also survived by brother-in-law, Glen (Brenda) Adkins; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Due to current health restrictions, private services with interment at Mifflin Cemetery will occur at this time with a public Celebration of Life to be held at Gahanna Free Will Baptist Church when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gahanna Free Will Baptist Church, 3868 N. Stygler Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230 or Fairhaven Rescue Mission, 260 Pike St., Covington, KY 41011 www.fairhavenmission.org. Glenwood will be remembered for his smile and his continual willingness to lend a helping hand. Although he will be missed dearly by his friends and family, they find comfort in knowing that he is with his Heavenly Father. Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Northeast. Visit www.schoedinger.com for service updates.
