GORDON CHARLES TACKETT, 70, of Accoville, W.Va., widower of Connie Sue Tackett, died May 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Arch of WV. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. May 23 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service. At his request, cremation will take place. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
