GROVER ANDREW "ANDY" GRIMMETT, formerly of Man, W.Va., passed peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Warrenton, Virginia. Born January 15, 1953, in Man, W.Va., he was a graduate of Man High School class of 1971. Andy was a retired coal miner and construction worker, a beloved father and grandfather, who enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Andy was preceded in death by his wife, Lajeana (Jeannie Johnston) Grimmett; and his parents, Robert and Billie Jean (Holt) Rogers. He is survived by his son, Naamon and his wife Marie Grimmett; daughter, Vickie (Grimmett) and her husband Shaun Davis; five grandchildren: James and Jessica Grimmett, Tristan, Brianna and Courtney Davis; four brothers: Darrell (Cherry) Grimmett, James (Missy) Rogers, Michael (Susie) Rogers and Kevin (Sherry) Rogers; and several nieces and nephews. Andy will be laid to rest at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas, Va., beside his loved wife. The family ask in lieu of flowers that a donation be made in Andy’s name to Hospice Care through the Capital Caring Health at www.capitalcaring.org.
