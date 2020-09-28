Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HANNAH MATNEY, infant daughter of Greg and Tammy Matney of Robinette, W.Va., died Sept. 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.