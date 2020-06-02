Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

HARLEEN MULLINS, 80 of Dingess, W.Va., wife of Paul Dean Mullins, died May 28 at home. Funeral services 1 p.m. May 31, Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va. Burial in Hall Family Cemetery at Dingess. Visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home. Services livestreamed at www.jamesfh.com