HAROLD "BAT" NORMAN of Holden, W.Va., son of the late Orlan and Pearl Norman of Spencer, W.Va., departed this life December 26, 2020. He was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Logan, W.Va. Survivors include his wife, Jessica Norman of Crooked Creek, W.Va.; one sister, Eleanor Norman of Spencer, W.Va.; two sons, Jack (Helen) Norman of Palm Coast, Fla., and Toney (Pam) Norman of Holden, W.Va.; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, along with a host of family and friends, and his special dog, Maxx. Harold served his country with honor as an Airborne Ranger in the Armed Forces. He continues to serve by donating his body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. There are no services scheduled at this time.
