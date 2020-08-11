Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

HARRIETT “TULUCY” SMITH, 73, of Charleston died Aug. 6. Funeral service will at noon Aug. 14, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.