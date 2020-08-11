HARRIETT “TULUCY” SMITH, 73, of Charleston died Aug. 6. Funeral service will at noon Aug. 14, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.kellerfuneralhome.net.
