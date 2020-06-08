HARRY LYLE PARDUE, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 30, 2020, at his home in Ferndale, WA, surrounded by family. Born in Big Creek, WV, Harry worked on the family farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse where his oldest sister was the teacher. From these humble beginnings he went on to study chemistry at Marshall University (BS, MS) and the University of Illinois (PhD), joining the faculty at Purdue University in 1961, where he spent his entire career, retiring in 2002. During his career he mentored over 100 graduate-level students as they achieved their advanced degrees, served as the international editor for the journal Analytica Chemica Acta, was a lifetime member of the American Chemical Society, served as the Head of the Chemistry Department for four years, and broke new ground in the areas of analytical chemistry research and instrumentation. He co-authored two academic textbooks and published many journal articles and books, including his most recent book at the age of 85. In 2002, the Purdue University Chemistry Department created the Harry Pardue Center for Advanced Instrumentation, but Harry was most proud and humbled by his numerous Teacher Of The Year awards as voted by his students. Harry was a multidimensional man. He enjoyed participating in high school sports, stayed physically active throughout his life, and was a longtime Purdue Boilermaker fan. He loved working in the yard and maintaining his monster garden that fed the neighborhood and family. Most of all, Harry was the ultimate husband, partner, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor, demonstrating unconditional love and acceptance for all. He is survived by his wife Mary Schultz Pardue, his former wife Ruby Pardue, his brothers Harold and Donald, his sons Jon Pardue (Kris), Brian Schultz, and Michael Schultz (Kati), and his grandchildren Nicholas Pardue, Phillip Pardue, and Madisyn Schultz. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the Harry L. Pardue Fund for Advanced Instrumentation at https://giving.purdue.edu/InMemoryofHarryPardue or to your local food bank.
