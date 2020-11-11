HELEN J. MULLINS, 94, of Lebanon Junction, Ky., formerly Peach Creek, W.Va., widow of William Paul Mullens, died Nov. 6. Services at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. A private burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery following cremation. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home. www.trowbridgefh.com.
Latest News
- Chapmanville's Anochili-Killen brings big energy to Herd lineup
- Cardinal Conference Football Standings, Schedule
- Marshall men's basketball releases full 2020-21 schedule
- 50th anniversary plans updated with new safety precautions in place due to COVID-19
- Networking conference goes virtual this year
- Republicans now have supermajorities in W.Va. House, Senate
- Networking conference goes virtual this year
- 50th anniversary plans updated with new safety precautions in place due to COVID-19
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Two charged after being found with meth, fentanyl, Neurontin and Suboxone
- Deputies seize large amount of fentanyl in Stratton St. apartment search
- Peach Creek man accused of armed robbery
- Vietnam veteran's letter finds its way back to his son -- 50 years later
- Wildcats face difficult schedule this coming season
- LONNIE WELLS
- CHARLOTTE CAROLINE BRAGG
- Man baseball's Blevins commits to Division I Radford
- MARY AILEEN PADGETT
- Logan, Man cheerleaders advance to state competition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.