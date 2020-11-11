Essential reporting in volatile times.

HELEN J. MULLINS, 94, of Lebanon Junction, Ky., formerly Peach Creek, W.Va., widow of William Paul Mullens, died Nov. 6. Services at 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. A private burial in Lebanon Junction City Cemetery following cremation. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home. www.trowbridgefh.com. 