HELEN JOYCE BROWN, 71, of Madison Creek, W.Va., widow of Zachary Taylor Brown, died May 13 in Trinity Health Care, Logan, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 18, Lyburn (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.kranztzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
