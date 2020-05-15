Essential reporting in volatile times.

HELEN JOYCE BROWN, 71, of Madison Creek, W.Va., widow of Zachary Taylor Brown, died May 13 in Trinity Health Care, Logan, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 18, Lyburn (W.Va.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Brown Cemetery, Madison Creek. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.kranztzmcneelyfuneralhome.com