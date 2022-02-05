HELEN KAVULICK Feb 5, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELEN KAVULICK, 86, of Lenore, W.Va., died Feb. 1 at Trinity Healthcare. Visitation took place at noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at Collins Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Visitation Funeral Home Chapel Helen Kavulick W.va. Trinity Collins Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView