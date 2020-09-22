Essential reporting in volatile times.

HELEN W. NELSON, 91, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Buster Nelson, died Sept. 19 at her son’s home in Grayson, Ky. She retired from Huntington Banks, Man, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com