HELEN W. NELSON, 91, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Buster Nelson, died Sept. 19 at her son’s home in Grayson, Ky. She retired from Huntington Banks, Man, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 23, Becco (W.Va.) United Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
