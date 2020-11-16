Essential reporting in volatile times.

HENRIETTA JUSTICE, 71, of Blair, W.Va., died Nov. 13 at home. At her request, cremation was chosen and no service is planned. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 