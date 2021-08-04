HERMAN GENE GILLENWATER, 89, of Peach Creek, W.Va., father of Gary Gillenwater and Nancy Mullins, died Aug. 2 at his daughter’s home. He retired from CSX. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
