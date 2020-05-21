Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

HOMER RAY MANNS, 86, of Delbarton, W.Va., died May 17. He was a retired miner with Pittston Coal. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. May 22, Estep Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Social distancing should be honored. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. 