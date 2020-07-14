HUBERT CLYDE LESTER 1941-2020 His life was well lived, and he was well loved! He escaped this mortal realm in a peaceful manner at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center in Pinellas Park, Florida, on July 7, 2020, in his 79th year. Hubert Clyde did not live an average life. He was active with his family, church and community. A hard-working family man, who loved joking, laughing and helping others. This loving, funny, caring man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be greatly missed by his wife of 28 years and best friend, Christa (Adkins Thompson), and his children, Retina (Rocky Cline) Lester and Mose (Lena Stumbo) Thompson. Family, church, community and country were Hubert Clyde’s life. He loved being a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, community servant and solider at arms. He was a proud grandparent “Pa Hubie" to Weston, Easton, Brooke and Brant; along with his grand kitty and grand pup! Hubert Clyde was a member and elder of the Gilbert Presbyterian Church. He loved helping with worship service, Bible School, being Santa, helping decorate and spreading the good news about his faith. He loved helping and supporting his community. Over the years, he was active in the Kiwanis Club, Coalfield Action Partnership (CAPS), American Red Cross, Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH), the Mingo County Board of Education and establishing and working a local food pantry. Hubert Clyde volunteered for service in the United State Army (1958-1961) at the ripe old age of 17, which led him to Okinawa, Japan. Upon obtaining the rank, SP4, Military Police in which he was awarded marksmanship medals. Upon completion of military service, he returned to his hometown, Gilbert, W.Va., where worked for the Department of Highways several years until he accepted a position with American Electric Power Company. Rising up the ranks with AEP, starting as a lineman and continuing to Supervisor of work scheduling for the next 31 years, till retirement. Hubert Clyde saw many changes with AEP and made many lifelong friends and colleagues. He loved his work and the obstacles it brought his way on a day to day basis. He was predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Zettie (Walls) Lester; his grandparents, Joseph and Laura (Browning) Walls and Leanard and Jane (Browning) Lester; sisters, Olena McNew and Roxie Trent; and first wife, Connie (Ritchie) Lester. He is survived by brothers, Joe (Lisa) Lester, Mack (Bonnie) Lester; sisters, Winnie (Roger) Dingess, Wanda Noe, Delores (Roger) Tanski and Dimple (Stephen) Hatfield. He will be sadly missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank all the health care professionals, wonderful staff and volunteers at the Suncoast Hospice Care Center. Hubert Clyde will forever be remembered for his caring heart, loving embraces, unconditional love, his laughter and funny compliments. For safety and health reasons, during the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation nor funeral service for family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, so all can attend. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in his name, Hubert Clyde Lester, to the Suncoast Hospice Care Center, 6770 102nd. Ave., N. Pinellas Park, FL 33782 and/or the Gilbert Presbyterian Church, Box 496, Gilbert, West Virginia. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, W.Va., is assisting the family.
