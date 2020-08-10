Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

IMOGENE ELKINS, 80, of Rossmore, W.Va., died Aug. 7 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Aug. 11, Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. is assisting with arrangements. www.collinsfuneralhomwv.com.