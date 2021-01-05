JACK ERNEST PORTER of Logan, West Virginia, at the young age of 90 years, passed away at Charleston Area Medical Center on December 29th, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Marion Taylor, and his daughter, Jane Porter Kazee. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jennie Porter, and two daughters, Cindi Silvestrucci and Debbie Willis and her husband Jim. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Jared Willis, Beth Silvestrucci, Jonathan Silvestrucci; and many loving nieces and nephews. David Counts also held a very special place in Jack’s heart. He was a Marine and served in the Korean War where he was awarded a Purple Heart. He retired from AT&T as a telephone installer/repairman after 35 years of service. He was a 70-year member of the First Christian Church of Logan where he served as a deacon, an elder and a trustee. His church family was very important in his life. He was an avid bowler for 67 years and appeared on Big 3 Bowling on television. He enjoyed and participated in local sports and was a volunteer scorekeeper for Logan High School Baseball for many years. He loved watching his grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. He coached them in bowling when they were young and instilled in them a love for the game. He was a competitive card and cornhole player, loved to travel and never knew a stranger. He enjoyed helping others, volunteering his time, checking on the well-being of others and giving others a good laugh every now and then. He loved visiting his daughter Cindi in The Villages in Florida and sit at the square to people watch. He was loved and will be missed by all. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens at Godby, W.Va., with Pastor Tom Chaffin officiating. Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Chapmanville VFW. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the First Christion Church, 431 Main St., Logan, WV 25601. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan is in charge of arrangements.
Online Poll
Do you set New Year’s resolutions?
You voted: