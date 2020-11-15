JACK NICKELS, 78, of North Manchester, Ind., formerly of Pilgrim, Ky., died Nov. 9 at home. He forked for Warner Corporation, Heckman Bindery and Cyclone Manufacturing, all in Indiana. There will be a memorial service at a later date. McKee Mortuary, North Manchester, Ind., is assisting his family with arrangements. www.mckeemortuary.com.
