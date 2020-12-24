JAMES E. MILLER, 88, formerly of Kistler, W.Va., died Dec. 21. Homegoing celebration noon Dec. 26 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Guyan Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
Updated: December 24, 2020 @ 1:04 pm
