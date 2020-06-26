JAMES EDWARD GIBSON, 73, of Logan, W.Va., died June 22 at Logan Regional Medical Center. Memorial service 1 p.m. June 27 at Upper Varney Branch. Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
