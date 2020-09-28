Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

JAMES ERNEST DAWSON of Harts, W.Va., husband of Lora Blair Dawson, died Sept. 26 at home. At his request, there will be no services. Donations in lieu of flowers may be directed to the American Heart Association. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family with arrangements. 