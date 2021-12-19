JAMES FRANKIN MILLER Dec 19, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JAMES FRANKIN MILLER, 66, of Danville, W.Va., died Dec. 10. Service at 2 p.m. Dec. 20 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville with visitation noon until service time. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView