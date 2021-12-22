JAMES FRANKLIN "FRANK" MILLER, 66, of Greenview, passed away on December 10, 2021, at home. He was born October 17, 1955, to Millard “Bud” Miller and Blanche Gillman. Frank was president of UMWA Local 633. He was a retired coal miner and CSX worker. He was preceded in death by his father Millard "Bud" Miller, his mother Blanche Gillman both of Greenview; and his brothers Tommy Caines and Harrison Allen Gillman. Frank is survived by his brother, Timmy Gillman of Huntington, W.Va.; his sister, Delma Flint of Texas; and sisters-in-law Beva Caines of Salem, Ind., and Sherry Fugate of Omar, W.Va.; nieces Melissa Kirk of Jeffersonville, Ind., Jennifer Caines of Salem, Ind., Kara Fugate of Omar, W.Va., Hailea Helton of Jeffery, W.Va., and Jessica Gillman of Greenview, W.Va.; nephews Eric Caines of Salem, Ind., Christopher Caines of Salem, Ind., and Timothy Hudson of Imperial, Va.; great-nieces Destiny (Casey) Reschar of Pekin, Ind., Sabrina Kirk of Jeffersonville, Ind., Jillian Caines of Salem, Ind., and Sami Hudson of Imperial, Va.; great-nephews Dustin Kirk of New Albany, Ind., Nicholas Bell of Pekin, Ind., Noah Caines of Emporia, Kan., Johnathon Caines of Salem, Ind., and Harrison Hudson of Imperial, Va.; and also his fur babies Max, Beanie, Angel, and Chyna. Frank was an avid animal lover and never missed an opportunity to care for all living creatures, great and small. He will be missed by his family and the host of friends that he had from working in the mines, railroad and union. Services at 2 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with visitation from noon until service time. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, W.Va.