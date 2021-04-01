JAMES LEON CONNER, 89, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, surrounded by his devoted family. Jim was born May 6, 1931, in Stollings, West Virginia, to the late Clarence E. and Beatrice Booth Conner. Jim was a graduate of Logan High School and received his Business Administration degree from National Business College in Roanoke, Virginia. Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Korean War. Known for his long, entertaining stories, Jim was the pillar of his family. Always there to celebrate good times or help in challenging times, he taught all who knew him to enjoy every moment life has to offer – especially if the moment included shrimp cocktail. He is survived by his sister, Pauline Fortune of Stollings, W.Va.; two daughters, Cynthia Robinette of Columbus, Ohio, Sally (Tim) Kruse of Westerville, Ohio; five granddaughters, Alyssa (Eddie) Graham of Spring Hill, Tenn., Christina (Donny) Perkins of Blacklick, Ohio, Brittany (Tommy) Falcone of Olney, Ill., Amber (Adi) Uppukonduru of Westerville, Ohio, Ashley (Kristijan) Robinette of Blacklick, Ohio; three great-granddaughters, Siena, Ella, Vivienne; one great-grandson, Brantley; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Pullin Conner; daughter, Suzanne Conner Hall; brothers, Charles (Belle) Conner, Curtis (Shirley) Conner and Alvin (Phyllis) Conner. His paternal grandparents were the late Kyle and Ida Conner, and his maternal grandparents the late John and Lilly Booth. Jim’s family will be celebrating his life at a later date. Arrangements are through Schoedinger North, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio.
