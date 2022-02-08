JAMES NORMAN "JAMIE" COPLEY, 60, of Sharples, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on January 23, 2022. He was born May 5, 1961, at Logan, W.Va. Jamie was a preacher at the Henlawson Church of Christ, Henlawson W.Va. He loved spreading the Good News to everyone he came in contact with. He lived his life for Christ and his family. His two daughters were his world. Jamie worked in the Meat Department at Kroger in Danville, W.Va. He loved trips to the beach, walking his dog, Jake, and watching his favorite college basketball team, Duke. Jamie was preceded in death by his dad, Don Copley; and two brothers, Bob Copley and Gary Copley. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Melody Dawn (McNeely) Copley; their two daughters, Jayme-Dawn Copley and Kaycee Elaine Copley, all of Sharples, W.Va.; his mother, Louella Copley; his brothers, Rick Copley, Mike (Shelia) Copley of Ethel, W.Va., and Ted (Teresa) Copley of Garrett’s Fork, W.Va.; his sisters, Linda (Larry) Alt, Cathy (Jimmy) Mullins, all of Ethel, W.Va., and Debbie Messer of Wilkinson, W.Va.; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Services will be conducted by Clinton Ramey at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Chapmanville, W.Va. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. until service time. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith” 2nd Tim. 4:7. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.