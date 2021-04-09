JAMES ROBERT TONEY JR., 75, of Sissonville, W.Va., husband of Ramonia Mae Toney, died April 7 in CAMC Memorial, Charleston, W.Va. He retired from South Charleston Stamping and Manufacturing. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. April 13 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial following in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.