JAMES ROGER MULLINS, 46, of Harts, W.Va., son of Teresa Fouch Adams and Roger Mullins, died Aug. 5 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a disabled carpenter. Service 11 a.m. Aug. 8, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Mullins Cemetery, Harts. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the funeral home.
