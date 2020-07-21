JAMES WELCH LUSHER JR., of Ferrellsburg, W.Va., died July 18 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. The family will hold a memorial service for him at 2 p.m. July 23 at Anna Queen Cemetery at Ferrellsburg. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
