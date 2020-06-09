JAMES WORKMAN was born November 30, 1937, to the late John Lee and Gracie Alice Carter Workman at Stollings, Logan County, West Virginia. He passed peacefully on June 4, 2020, at the age of 82, in the Emergency Department of Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst, North Carolina, with his wife and daughter at his bedside. James retired from the U.S. Army in 1979 with 23-plus years of active service which included three tours in Viet Nam. After retirement, he went on to teach at Nashville Auto Diesel College in Nashville, Tennessee, prior to moving to Raeford, North Carolina, in 1997. He was a lifetime charter member of Ralph A. Pandure VFW Post #10, life member of DAV Chapter 17, life member of Viet Nam Veterans Association, a 32nd Degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rites. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tracey Lynn Workman, three brothers, Benjamin Franklin, Richard (Joyce), Elba (Freda) Workman, and three sisters, Virlie (Thurmond) Lee, Dora (Jack Fry), and Rosa (Okie Wilson). He is survived by his wife, Ida Workman of Raeford, North Carolina, daughter, Patti (David) Skomra of Raeford, North Carolina, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Liberty Hospice, Open Arms Assisted Living, and Crumpler Funeral Home, all in Raeford, North Carolina, who went to great lengths to insure our loved one was cared for with dignity and respect. Services and internment will be at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery when COVID-19 restrictions that prohibit burial with honors are lifted. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to do so are asked to make donations to Hospice Foundation of Hoke County, P.O. Box 1584, Raeford, North Carolina 28376. Online condolences may be made at www.crumplerfuneralhome.com.
