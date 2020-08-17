Essential reporting in volatile times.

JANET L. FORTNER, 86, of Stollings, W.Va., mother of Rebecca Workman and Charles Fortner Jr. of Logan, W.Va., died Aug. 16 in Trinity Healthcare of Logan. Service 2 p.m. Aug. 19, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 at the funeral home. 