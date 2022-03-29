JANICE LOU TURNER MOORE of Clothier passed away on March 26, 2022, at home at the age of 85. She was born in Ottawa on April 23, 1936, a daughter of the late Richard G. Turner and Norma Jean Ball Turner. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Vance Moore; daughter, Demetria Moore Tomblin; sister, Loretta Turner Osbourne; and sister-in-law, Ingrid Turner. She is survived by her son, Timothy Turner (Vicki) of Clothier; brother, Charles Turner (Rachel) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Jonathan Turner (Jessica Green) of Foster, Ashley Rockel (Jeff) of Chapmanville, Wesley Bias of Clothier, Natasha Moore of Clothier, and Caleb Tomblin of Clothier; great-grandchildren, Madeline Turner and Kamryn Rockel. Other family members include many loving nephews, nieces, and cousins. They were all a very cherished part of her life. She was a member of Scott High School Class of 1955. She was a retired schoolteacher for Lincoln County and Logan County schools where she taught for 35 years. After retirement she also worked for Montgomery Ward and Walmart. She attended New Vision Missionary Baptist Church as well as several other churches throughout the years. She was a devoted Christian who served the Lord all her life. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Nursing Staff of 6 Front, 4 West, and SICU of CAMC for the excellent care provided. The family would also like to thank Dignity Hospice House of Kanawha County for their love and care during Janice’s final moments. Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with the Rev. Audie Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Jim Ball Cemetery, Jeffrey, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.