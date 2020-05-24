Essential reporting in volatile times.

JASON ALLEN ADKINS, 41, of Chapmanville, W.Va., died May 20. Funeral service noon May 26 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Adkins Cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service. 