JASON BAILEY, 85, of Accoville, W.Va., husband of Lucille Bailey, died May 5 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner from Buffalo Mining Company. Funeral service 2 p.m. May 9, Mount Olive Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Daniels Cemetery, Curtis, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com