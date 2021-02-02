JEAN EASTERLING of Blairsville, Georgia, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Charlie Easterling, and four adult children, Bryan Easterling, Lisa Gibbs, Elizabeth Wheeler, and Derek Easterling. Jean was originally from Logan, West Virginia, and graduated from Logan High School in 1956. Georgia has been her home for the past forty years where she has served as the Executive Director of the Union County Chamber of Commerce and owned Easterling's Antique and Collectibles on the Courthouse Square. In the mid-1990s, Jean began selling real estate where she rose to be a "Top Producer" for many consecutive years. She worked with RE/MAX Town & Country, Jane Baer Realty and Associates, Harry Norman Realtors, and Union Realty. It is believed Jean was closing real estate deals during her last rehabilitation stay. Jean loved her country and believed in the power of "We the People" of the United States of America. She was dedicated and loyal to her family, friends, and customers. Jean did not know a stranger and shared her love of the mountains and Union County with everyone she encountered. Jean loved her husband, Charlie, with everything she had! She often spoke of the trials and tribulations of marriage and the effort it took to make it work -- in the end, Jean and Charlie had been married nearly 64 years. The last words she spoke were, "I love you, Bud! Hold me." Jean fought the good fight. Diabetes began taking her eyesight away from her six or seven years ago, and renal failure began wreaking havoc on her entire body until she was relegated to hemodialysis three times a week for the past two years. Two heart attacks, several strokes, and three extended visits to a rehabilitation center could not stop her. She made it home to Blairsville just before Christmas and had relearned to walk on her own ... Jean was determined to take care of herself. Let there be no doubt, Jean is seeing perfectly with both eyes wide-open and is dancing on streets of gold ... Jean believed in God and had accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and Lord. A private family ceremony is planned.