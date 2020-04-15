JEAN HARDEN QUEEN, 91, of Logan, W.Va., widow of Ervin Samuel Queen, died April 12. She was a retired schoolteacher in Florida and West Virginia. There will be a private family graveside service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va., with a memorial service at a later date. Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.jamesfh.com