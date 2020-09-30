Essential reporting in volatile times.

JERRY ALLEN VANCE, 68, of Scott Depot, W.Va., husband of Peggy Hughes Vance, died Sept. 28 in CAMC Memorial Division. He retired from the U.S. Air Force and was working for the U.S. Postal Service. Celebration of life 1 p.m. Oct. 1, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Palm Memorial Gardens, Matheny, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. 