Thank you for Reading.

JERRY DOUGLAS COPLEY JR., 54, of Crites, W.Va., husband of Amie Lynn Brumfield Copley, died July 25 in CAMC Memorial Division Hospice. He worked at White’s Armature. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. July 30 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Contributions are suggested to his family to help with expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Recommended for you