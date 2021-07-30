JERRY DOUGLAS COPLEY JR., 54, of Crites, W.Va., husband of Amie Lynn Brumfield Copley, died July 25 in CAMC Memorial Division Hospice. He worked at White’s Armature. Visitation is from 6 to 9 p.m. July 30 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Contributions are suggested to his family to help with expenses. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.