JERRY LEE COOK, 73, a lifelong resident of Blair, W.Va., departed this life on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Jerry was born September 12, 1947, the son of Melvin Sr. and Billie Cook, also of Blair, W.Va., and was raised by his very loving uncle and aunt, Clarence and Sylvia Browning of Blair, W.Va. Proceeding him in death are both parents, Melvin Sr. and Billie Cook; his beloved uncle and aunt, Clarence and Sylvia Browning; his brother, Melvin Cook Jr. and his wife Sandra Cook; his father and mother-in-law, Bobby and Audrey Nelson; and brother-in-law, Eddie Nelson. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Linda Kaye Cook; his son, Brian and Sandy Cook; two grandsons, Jalen and Noah Cook of West Logan, W.Va.; brother, Harold Bernie (Caroline) Cook and their son, Steven; and brother, Roger Dale Cook; Melvin Jr.’s children, BB (Julie) Cook, Scotty (Velma) Cook, and Roxanne (Randy) Mayhorn; sisters-in-law, Sandy (Hobert) Conley, Lou (Freddy) Terral, and Dee (Rodney) Thurmond; lots of other family; and a host of friends. Jerry was a Petty Officer of the United States Navy and a graduate of Sharples High School. He worked hard in the coal mines to provide for his family and was the owner and operator of Cook’s Grocery and Exxon in Blair. Jerry loved to ride his four-wheeler, hunt, fish and garden. He loved his family very much and loved watching his grandsons play ball. A graveside service will be held at White Oak Cemetery in Kelly Hollow, Blair, W.Va., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Edsel Aleshire officiating. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W Va., is assisting the family. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
