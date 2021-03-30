JERRY LEE ROSE, 69, of Cassatt, S.C., passed away Monday, March 22, 2021. Born in Logan, W.Va., on May 11, 1951, he was the son of the late Rutherford and Peggy Maynard Rose and the husband of Fayetta “Pat” Robinson Rose. He attended Grace Bible Church in Camden, S.C. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sisters, Phyllis Kovolenko of Ohio and Patty Barker of Garretts Fork, W.Va.; and brother, Wilmer Rose of Charleston, W.Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Tom Rose and Charles Rose; his sister, Wanda D. Smith; and his cat, Tuffie. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff, S.C., is in charge of arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.