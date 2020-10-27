Essential reporting in volatile times.

JERRY RANDELL LUTHER, 66 of Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 24 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Sunbeam. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.